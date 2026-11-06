Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP201: Hour 2 - Erick's King for a Day Plan to Fix Congress
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S15 EP201: Hour 2 - Erick's King for a Day Plan to Fix Congress

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

On Open Line Friday, Erick Erickson shuts down the third party dream and lays out a king for a day plan to fix Congress: grow the House of Representatives to 1,000 members, pay them $300,000, and lift donation caps so money flows to disclosed candidates instead of dark money groups. He also tells a Georgia caller how to take over the Republican Party from the precinct up, makes the case that governor-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms is not a monster, salutes departing Governor Brian Kemp, and reacts to Pete Hegseth impeachment talk and the breaking news that Susie Wiles is leaving and Stephen Miller becomes White House chief of staff.

  • Hegseth and the Iran war: Erick on Pete Hegseth impeachment rumors, Marco Rubio and Marsha Blackburn denials, and who gets held accountable for a war fought with a missile shortage, the Rumsfeld comparison

  • Why a third party fails: 14 percent Gallup approval for Congress, independent voters, Melania Trump intervening on Stephen Miller's immigration excesses, and why parties that cater only to the base lose

  • Fix Congress: expand the House of Representatives to 1,000 or more, pay members $300,000, lift campaign contribution caps, undo the Citizens United fight with transparency, repeal the 17th Amendment, and a state-driven term limits convention

  • Georgia politics: how to take over your local Republican Party through precinct meetings, Governor-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms, Stacey Abrams, Jon Ossoff, and Brian Kemp's bipartisan legacy and possible 2028 or 2030 return

  • Breaking White House shakeup: Susie Wiles announces she is leaving, Stephen Miller named chief of staff, plus prayers for North Georgia and Tennessee after a once in a thousand years flood near Blue Ridge

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