S15 EP201: Hour 3 - Why the Church Should Stop Chasing Politics, and Stephen Miller Takes Over for Susie Wiles

On Open Line Friday, Erick Erickson argues that America's political crisis is really a spiritual crisis, telling pastors to stop trading the gospel for a seat at the table, to quit pushing the lesser of two evils, and to hold the Republican Party to account as readily as the Democrats, with Josh Howerton, James Talarico, and the Christian nationalism fight inside the PCA and Southern Baptist Convention in the mix. Then he reacts to the breaking news that Stephen Miller replaces Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff after the midterm drubbing, and asks who actually gets held accountable for the botched Iran war. He also plugs Hungry for a Day Thanksgiving meals and shares a family update on his son's acceptance to Samford University.
The church and politics: why Erick says the political crisis is a spiritual crisis, how churches that align with a party alienate half of a 50/50 nation, and why pastors should stick to the gospel, deep theology, and serving their own communities
Lesser of two evils and Christian nationalism: Erick's response to Josh Howerton's viral defense of voting for the lesser of two evils, Charles Spurgeon, James Talarico and Adam Hamilton on the left, and the push to force non-political pastors out of the PCA and Southern Baptist Convention
Pastors and the 2026 primaries: why Erick says silence on candidate character, the treatment of illegal aliens, and the Ken Paxton race left Republicans stuck defending flawed nominees, plus the Amaziah and Amos comparison
Breaking White House shakeup: Donald Trump names Stephen Miller chief of staff starting Monday November 9 as Susie Wiles moves to the Trump political operation, Republican reaction on Capitol Hill, Pete Hegseth rumors, JD Vance, and who is accountable for the Iran war and the missile shortage
Hungry for a Day Thanksgiving meals for $40 (text donate to 33777), plus Erick's son getting into Samford University and a Birmingham college visit