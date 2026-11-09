S15 EP202: Hour 1 - Trump Floats Legal Status for Illegal Immigrants on 60 Minutes as the Base Cries Stolen Election

Erick Erickson breaks down President Trump's 60 Minutes interview with Ross Douthat, where Trump said his deportation crackdown may have been too tough and floated legal status, but not citizenship, for longtime workers. Erick explains how Stephen Miller, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, and the Susie Wiles ouster fit the story, then goes after the "stolen election" claims with the final exit poll data on the Iran war, gas prices, tariffs, ICE, and the MAGA coalition that cracked in the midterms.
Trump on 60 Minutes with Ross Douthat: the "too tough" admission, legal status for landscapers and hotel workers, the hardliners in the White House, and Erick's own plan (in the country before Biden, a job, no benefits, no felonies, no citizenship)
Immigration politics: ICE guidance walked back, Stephen Miller's promotion, Markwayne Mullin, the 14th Amendment, and whether Democrats take a first step deal now and push for amnesty after 2028
The "stolen election" claim: Trump's post about machines and early vote dumps, James Talarico and Ken Paxton in Texas, and why Erick says the voters simply rejected the party
Exit poll data: 63 percent called the Iran war the wrong decision, gas prices up from $3 to nearly $4.50, two thirds said tariffs hurt the economy, and Democrats headed for a 259 to 176 House majority, the largest since 1991
The shrinking MAGA coalition: Scott Rasmussen tracking, white evangelical men dropping from 69 to 44 percent support, independents breaking 58 to 38 for Democrats, plus a family virus and a Samford University admission update