S15 EP202: Hour 2 - Jensen Huang and the Chinese Spy, Rubio's Warning, and a DACA Deal Conservatives Can Live With

Erick Erickson digs into the Nvidia scandal engulfing CEO Jensen Huang, his reported relationship with a Chinese intelligence operative tied to Megaspeed, the classified Marco Rubio memo, and what it means for the AI chip race and AI data centers. Then Erick takes calls on why Georgia Republicans keep losing statewide, whether a pardon is the same as amnesty for DACA recipients, and the corruption questions Ron Johnson and Marlin Stutzman are raising after the midterms. He also makes the case for the Hungry for a Day Thanksgiving fundraiser.
Jensen Huang, Nvidia, and the Chinese spy: the Wall Street Journal and New York Times reports, Megaspeed International, Alibaba, $2 billion in Nvidia chips, and the Rubio memo
Family fallout: the apology to Nvidia colleagues, Madison and Spencer Huang, no prenup, and why pride cometh before the fall
AI data centers and national security: Chinese and Russian disinformation about data center water use, Alabama and Tommy Tuberville versus Georgia and Texas
Listener calls: why Georgia Republicans lose with MAGA candidates in the Atlanta suburbs, and DACA, pardon versus amnesty, and a compromise that treats the Biden era arrivals differently
Hungry for a Day Thanksgiving drive: $40 feeds a family of four at ericthanksgiving.com or text DONATE to 33777, plus the midterm corruption debate and why the Republicans pushed mid decade redistricting in 2025