S15 EP202: Hour 3 - Trump's Crypto Fortune and the GOP Corruption Test, Plus the Democrats' Socialist Problem

Erick Erickson makes the case for beating China in AI, from TikTok propaganda and Waymo letter campaigns to Chinese-seeded fears about data centers, then turns to the corruption question after the midterms: Trump's crypto fortune, World Liberty Financial, and the Ron Johnson push for Republicans in Congress to investigate their own side. He also breaks down why the Democratic Socialists underperformed, what Newt Gingrich told Republicans, and why MAGA and socialist nominees both lose the suburbs of Georgia and Texas.
China and AI: why Erick says the U.S. must beat China, TikTok propaganda and face capture, AI drone swarms in Ukraine, and the claim that China seeded the AI fear campaign that won at the ballot box last Tuesday
Waymo and AI-generated letters: driverless cars stuck in an Atlanta cul-de-sac and the report that 90 percent of anti-Waymo letters to the editor were written by AI
Midterm corruption: 90 percent of voters called corruption a factor, Trump crypto income, World Liberty Financial, the $TRUMP meme coin, UAE and Saudi money, Howard Lutnick and Tether, Don Jr. and Kalshi, the Binance pardon, and Senator Ron Johnson's call to investigate
Democrats' divide: Harry Enten on weak Bernie Sanders and DSA-backed candidates, Bill Maher on communists in the party, Scott Galloway and the Tesla story, and new Democratic governance fights in Georgia and Texas with Keisha Lance Bottoms
The GOP conundrum: Newt Gingrich's advice to Republicans, Trump's 60 Minutes interview with Ross Douthat, John Ossoff beating Mike Collins, Rick Jackson, and why suburban voters reject both MAGA and democratic socialist nominees