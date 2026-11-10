S15 EP203: Hour 2 - How China Helped Kill a Maryland Data Center, and the Far Left Revolt Against Hakeem Jeffries

Erick Erickson connects the dots between a Chinese Communist Party linked front group, a killed $5 billion AI data center in Landover, Maryland, and the Senate's bipartisan permitting reform bill that cleared the filibuster 73 to 25. Then he takes listener calls on CO2 pipelines and turns to the Democrats' new problem: Hakeem Jeffries is about to be Speaker of the House, and Pramila Jayapal and the Democratic Socialists of America are already making demands on Medicare for All, Israel, and abolishing ICE.
The Landover, Maryland data center fight: a 24 year old abandoned mall site, 25,000 signatures, and help from the Party for Socialism and Liberation, which Erick ties to Neville Roy Singham and the Chinese Communist Party
Why winning the AI race against China matters: control of information, censorship, and who gets your data, plus Matt Whitlock's details on the county's lost tax revenue
Senate permitting reform explained: the American Affordability and Jobs Act caps environmental reviews, cuts the NEPA lawsuit window from six years to 150 days, and makes data centers pay for their own power, with Martin Heinrich and Shelley Moore Capito on board
A caller pushes back on CO2 pipeline language, and Erick explains why he will take the compromise to get natural gas pipelines and power lines built again, plus a Kinder Morgan pipeline story from his own backyard
Hakeem Jeffries' agenda on Medicaid, the Iran war, tariffs, and Affordable Care Act subsidies, the progressive revolt from Pramila Jayapal and DSA members, Chuck Schumer's shaky support, John Thune, and Jim Jordan versus Steve Scalise