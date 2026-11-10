S15 EP203: Hour 3 - Trump Says He Can't Forgive His Enemies, and Who Is Radicalizing America's Young Men

Erick Erickson unpacks why young men broke for Democrats and who is catechizing them online, from Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, and Candace Owens to Andrew Tate and a Russell Brand now headed to prison. Then he turns to President Trump telling Ross Douthat on 60 Minutes that he hates some of his enemies and cannot forgive them, and walks through what the Bible says about forgiveness and why the evangelical advisers around the president have failed him. Plus breaking news: Jim Jordan beats Steve Scalise to become House Minority Leader, and an American soldier is arrested in Britain on suspicion of spying for Russia.
Why young men voted Democrat: broken homes, devices instead of parents, Jeremy Boring's warning, JD Vance's "our voters voted Democrat," and how the GOP took young white men for granted
The podcast right as a radicalization machine: Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly's defense of Russell Brand after his sentencing, Candace Owens, Nick Fuentes, Andrew Tate, Joe Rogan, and why Jordan Peterson's "clean your room" message was better
A church that pairs older men with young single men to restore cars, golf, and watch football, the lesson of Rehoboam, and caller Chad in Montgomery, Alabama on challenging young men instead of lecturing them
Breaking news: Jim Jordan defeats Steve Scalise 106 to 73 for House Minority Leader, John Thune as the Senate lightning rod, and a senior American soldier arrested in Gloucestershire over alleged Russia espionage
Trump's Ross Douthat interview on forgiving James Comey and Nancy Pelosi, the Lord's Prayer and Matthew 6, Derek Thomas and C.S. Lewis on forgiveness, Fox News attacking Douthat, and the transactional ministers in the president's evangelical council