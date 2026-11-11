S15 EP204: Hour 1 - John Thune's Thankless Job, and a Veterans Day Warning to Those Who Want America to Fall

Erick Erickson explains why John Thune cruised to reelection as Senate Republican leader with no challenger: the job was never to push the president's agenda, it is to be the base's punching bag and protect the conference, the way Mitch McConnell did for years. Then a Veterans Day tribute to those who served and a warning about the voices on the far left and the far right, including Turning Point USA and backers of a so-called American Caesar, who would rather tear the country apart than keep it together.
Why John Thune was reelected Senate GOP leader unopposed, Josh Hawley's protest vote, the Save America Act, the filibuster, and why Erick says Mitch McConnell's legacy is the conservative Supreme Court
The 2028 Senate map: Brian Kemp versus Raphael Warnock in Georgia, Ohio and Vivek Ramaswamy, Nevada and Joe Lombardo, and Erick's blistering case that Turning Point USA is costing Republicans Arizona
Jim Jordan replaces Steve Scalise as House Republican leader, the House GOP kills Thomas Massie's Pete Hegseth impeachment, and Trump claims victory
Veterans Day and Armistice Day history, Charles Haywood, American Moment, Claremont, and the online right flirting with a strongman, plus Howard Lutnick, Scott Bessent, and the Nvidia chip leak to China
Democratic troubles: Bernie Sanders and Elissa Slotkin against Chuck Schumer, 11 Democrats who skipped the Hegseth vote, Chicago's ShotSpotter referendum, and John Thune's push to confirm 154 judges