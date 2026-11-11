S15 EP204: Hour 3 - A Veterans Day Warning About Civil War Talk, and Iran Puts Scott Bessent in Its Crosshairs

On Veterans Day, Erick Erickson reads "In Flanders Fields," traces Armistice Day back to the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, and warns the people on the right and the left who fantasize about a second civil war that the real answer is federalism and seeing the image of God in your opponents. Then Iran targets Scott Bessent, Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth, and the Kushners for assassination, Ukraine unveils an AI drone swarm, Erick tells his Vivek Ramaswamy story, and WinRed text message consultants get their beach houses while Republican small dollar donors walk away.
Veterans Day and Armistice Day history, John McCrae's "In Flanders Fields," World War I and Downton Abbey, and why Erick says both the right and the left are foolish to think they would win a civil war, with federalism, Article 1 Section 8, and Tim Keller's reminder that every person is made in the image of God as the cure
Republicans and Democrats both refusing to learn: Colorado and Washington voters on girls' sports, Chicago's ShotSpotter vote, Senator John Kennedy's call for self examination, and why Hispanic voters oppose illegal immigration and amnesty but rejected a deportation process that made citizens feel they had to carry papers
Vivek Ramaswamy as "a grifter" and "a sound bite machine," and a caller's question about GOP fundraising texts that leads to WinRed, consultants paid by the blast, John Hill, Paul Dietzel's Anedot, and the RNC pressure that Erick says is killing small dollar giving
The Iran war: Scott Bessent, Marco Rubio, and Pete Hegseth's families moved to military bases, a foiled IRGC plot against B-1 bombers in the UK run from a New York federal prison, Rubio on the blockade and sanctions, oil prices, 37 ships attacked in October, and the Houthis firing at Mecca
Ukraine's autonomous AI drone swarm, a hack of the Russian war ministry exposing far higher casualties, J.D. Vance and the Trump administration's coddling of Russia, plus Memphis Mayor Paul Young's $54 million in data center tax revenue and the Landover, Maryland data center killed for a trampoline park