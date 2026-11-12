S15 EP205: Hour 1 - Jensen Huang's Nvidia Scandal Hits Your 401(k), and Why Howard Lutnick Has to Go

Erick Erickson reacts to Jensen Huang stepping down as Nvidia CEO after an affair with a direct report suspected of being a Chinese spy, explains why the right needs to stop cheering philanderers and celebrity CEOs, and admits he bought Nvidia stock on the dip. Then he makes the case that Republicans, after losing the House and Senate in an election where 90 percent of voters called corruption a major problem, should push Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick out over Cantor Fitzgerald conflicts, the Canada trade war, and three separate times stalling President Trump's crackdown on Nvidia chips flowing to China. Plus Pete Hegseth honors the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier guard who called out his group.
Jensen Huang out at Nvidia: the affair with an employee U.S. intelligence suspects of spying for China, no prenup, Colette Kress stepping in, Jim Cramer's reaction, Nvidia stock sliding, and AI chips sold to Singapore that ended up in China
Celebrity worship on the right: why Erick says never put your trust in men who cheat on their wives, the Elon Musk "hire Jensen" crowd, and Apple under Steve Jobs, Tim Cook, and new CEO John Ternus as the model of a company bigger than its founder, plus his "texting buddy" story about a former boss and Marco Rubio
Pete Hegseth and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier: the viral Veterans Day rebuke from the Old Guard sentinel at Arlington National Cemetery and the commendation Hegseth gave that soldier the next day
The case against Howard Lutnick: Cantor Fitzgerald and Tether, his sons' tariff refund bets, the Liberation Day tariff chart, and the collapsed Canada trade deal that hurt Susan Collins in Maine and helped Abdul El-Sayed win in Michigan
Scott Bessent confronts Lutnick in the Situation Room with Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth, and Jamieson Greer on his side, the Megaspeed chip probe, John Moolenaar's House China Committee, and the Hungry for a Day Thanksgiving meal drive