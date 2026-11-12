S15 EP205: Hour 3 - She Killed a $5 Billion Data Center for a Trampoline Park, and Why the GOP Can Still Win in 2028

Erick Erickson takes on the activist who helped block a $5 billion data center on a long dead mall site in Prince George's County, Maryland, a county running a $130 million deficit that has already lost Six Flags and is losing its NFL team and the FBI, and asks why she would rather have a trampoline park. He makes the case that Republicans should stop panicking about 2028, pointing to Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Brian Kemp, Ron DeSantis, Glenn Youngkin, and Marco Rubio over JD Vance, then breaks the news that ousted Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had a relationship with a second employee. Plus a caller fight over illegal immigration in the construction industry and Erick's guest worker plan.
The Prince George's County data center: Charles C.W. Cooke's National Review column on Taylor Frazier McCollum, the NPR interview that made her a hero, the 56 acres of empty asphalt by the Beltway in Landover, and the property tax revenue the county walked away from
Middle Georgia's empty shopping center: the Target that closed over shoplifting, why local officials would rather chase casinos than a data center, and the lost revenue from fearing what is "spooky"
2028 is not lost: Erick's 27 straight hours on CNN on election night 2010, Democrats who thought Mitt Romney would beat Barack Obama, tariffs, oil prices, Iran, and Senate pickups in Georgia, Ohio, Arizona, and Nevada, plus why the people who vetted Ken Paxton should not vet the next nominee
Jensen Huang and Nvidia: a second employee relationship, Nvidia stock sliding on the Nasdaq, Erick buying on the dip, a wife who pawned her wedding ring to build the company, and why the right has to stop excusing moral cretins and treating CEOs as indispensable
Illegal immigration and construction: why "Americans won't do these jobs" really means not at that price, housing affordability, population decline, caller Hugh's remodeling crew making $25 to $30 an hour, and a nine months on, three months home guest worker program with no welfare, plus the Hungry for a Day Thanksgiving meal drive