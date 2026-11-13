S15 EP206: Hour 3 - Stop Telling Young Men They Are Victims, and Why Russia Is Hiding Its War Dead

On Open Line Friday, Erick Erickson warns that both parties, from JD Vance and new White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller to the podcast bros and the Democrats, are courting young men by telling them they are victims, and he makes the Jordan Peterson case for responsibility, engaged fathers, and church mentoring instead. Then he takes calls on permitting reform for pipelines, expanding the House of Representatives, and NATO under a future Democratic president, and reads the Politico Europe report on Russia jailing people for photographing the graves of soldiers killed in the war in Ukraine.
Young men and victimhood: Stephen Miller's White House lobbyist ban and his play for young men, JD Vance, Jordan Peterson's "clean your room," Jeremy Boring on young men radicalizing in broken homes, the average age of first exposure to pornography, and why fathers and church mentors matter
Feral outside versus feral online: Erick's boyhood in the UAE dodging the school's football field sprinklers, the North Georgia mom arrested after her son walked to town for ice cream, and parents who will not let kids out of sight but hand them an unsupervised phone
Energy and representation: caller Josh on the bipartisan permitting reform bill to stop presidents from killing approved pipelines and wind projects, tribal transmission concerns, South Dakota bucking the midterm shift, and Erick's case for expanding the House of Representatives to 1,000 or more members
Russia, NATO, and China: why European allies would welcome a Democratic administration, the Vance view of a world split among the US, China, and Russia, an estimated 750,000 Russian war dead and treason charges for photographing military graves, and the Jensen Huang Nvidia story as a chip smuggling operation for China
Character, deportations, and the Senate: caller Bob on why character must count again in the GOP after Ken Paxton and Mike Collins lost, DHS keeping Trump's deportation policy unchanged, John Thune and the 60 hour rule on judicial confirmations, the Microsoft 365 outage, and breaking reports of an elevated alert at US military sites in the UK