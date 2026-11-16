Erick Erickson breaks down the Friday air traffic control meltdown that forced an FAA ground stop, walking through the Wall Street Journal report that an L3Harris crew installed a Juniper Networks router at an Arkansas radio site on a Friday afternoon and flooded the system, and plays Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy doing "the full Ginsburg" across the Sunday shows. Then he asks why a president famous for "You're fired" never fires anyone, replays Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick's infamous bananas exchange, and digs into the New York Times report on Cantor Fitzgerald's ties to Southeast Asian data centers serving Chinese clients.
The FAA ground stop explained: L3Harris, a Juniper router in El Dorado, Arkansas, a radar site in Amarillo, Texas, fiber optic data slamming into copper lines nobody actually replaced, and 17 of 22 high altitude centers losing communications, plus Erick's rule: never presume a hack when you can go with government incompetence
Sean Duffy does the full Ginsburg: Martha Raddatz on ABC and Kristen Welker on Meet the Press, why the $12.5 billion air traffic control overhaul has no money for telecom, floppy disks until 2032, paper strips in the towers, and the Canadian model of a private nonprofit air traffic control system
Who gets fired? Donald Trump's "You're fired" brand, Susie Wiles pushed out for wanting Pete Hegseth fired over the war, the FAA administrator who approved a daytime upgrade, and a Republican Party blaming voters after getting wiped out on Election Day
Howard Lutnick and Cantor Fitzgerald: the "we cannot build bananas in America" hearing, Nvidia chip export rules, Bitdeer and the A201 data center, a conflict of interest being leaked from inside the White House, and why Elizabeth Warren will eat Lutnick alive in January
Plus Robert Pattinson named the next James Bond, Ole Miss and Oklahoma's rescheduled game after the ground stop, Texas and LSU, and Erick on doom and dread prepper ads, anxiety, and resting in the sovereignty of God