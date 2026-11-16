Erick Erickson takes on Chris Van Hollen's bid to replace Chuck Schumer as Senate Democratic leader, playing his Fox News Sunday and CNN State of the Union interviews and John Fetterman's warning, then argues the Democrats' so-called affordability agenda, from Elizabeth Warren's 10 percent credit card interest rate cap to rolling back school choice and voter-approved girls' sports protections, will actually raise costs. He covers the Nvidia board crisis and Jensen Huang, Elon Musk and SpaceX, and breaking bank outages at Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, and Capital One, then closes with a deeply personal hour on worry, faith, and why he turns down doom and prepper advertising.
Chris Van Hollen vs. Chuck Schumer: the fight for Senate Democratic leader, Van Hollen's plan to defund the Iran war in the December 11 government funding fight, why a shutdown would leave troops unpaid, John Fetterman's red line, and why new Democratic senators like James Talarico, Mary Peltola, Sherrod Brown, Annie Andrews, and Scott Colom won't kill the filibuster
The Democrats' affordability problem: Texas ending education savings accounts and the CAIR terror designation, Georgia insurance commissioner elect Keisha Waites banning credit and zip code based rates, the National Popular Vote compact, Colorado and Washington lawmakers overriding voters on girls' sports, and Erick's lawyer's explainer on why Elizabeth Warren's credit card interest rate cap would cancel cards and push people to payday lenders
Nvidia and Jensen Huang: Scott Bessent demands answers on alleged illicit chip sales to Southeast Asia, no directors and officers insurance, CNBC reporting Jensen Huang won't return, and the Nasdaq sliding more than 2 percent, plus Elon Musk, SpaceX, Matt Stoller, and why Delta may need Starlink
Bank outages and the doom economy: Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, US Bank, and Capital One outages after the Microsoft and FAA failures, Europe telling citizens to prepare for war, and why Erick refused a half million dollar sports betting deal and won't run prepper ads
Faith over fear: Erick on worry, contentment, the sovereignty of God, Romans 8:28, his wife's stage four lung cancer and the sword of Damocles, and why the present moment is the closest you will ever be to eternity