Erick Erickson exposes the weekend's Christ Is King conference, where Christian nationalism, Nick Fuentes, and a war on seminaries collided, and backs his friend Andrew Walker of Southern Seminary against the online mob. Along the way he unpacks Cain and Abel as a picture of the Good Shepherd, explains why air traffic control still runs on floppy disks and paper strips, takes a call from an airline pilot on whether flying is safe, and asks why your ice maker needs Wi-Fi.
The Christ Is King conference: Nick Fuentes, Joel Webbon, Dale Partridge, Alex Jones, JP Sears, James Fishback, and Alex Stein on one stage, Andrew Walker's takedown of Christian nationalism as power politics, racism, and anti-Semitism, the American Reformer push to turn churches into a political project, and why the Presbyterian Church in America and the Southern Baptists are now targets
Why they hate seminary: Erick on Reformed Theological Seminary, learning Hebrew and Greek, exegesis versus eisegesis, Charlie Kirk's call to abandon seminaries, and why anti-credentialism echoes the Maoist and Cambodian purges of anyone who could talk back
Cain and Abel and the Good Shepherd: what their names meant, Genesis 3:15 and the protoevangelium, why God favored Abel's sacrifice, how the murdered shepherd foreshadows Jesus on the cross, and the Hebrew word bara in Genesis 1 against transgender ideology
Air traffic control on floppy disks: Airlines for America CEO Nicholas Calio's congressional testimony, Markwayne Mullin and Peter Doocy asking who gets fired, Canada's privatized nonprofit air traffic control system, and a pilot caller on why planes stay safe when the FAA goes dark
Plus bank outages at Bank of America, the internet of things and the Paris grocery freezer hack, Erick's daughter discovering free radio, a rotary phone and a rabid fox, and the miracle of "jet bridge Jesus"