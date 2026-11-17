Erick Erickson takes apart the viral rumor of a three day nationwide power outage, tying it to today's 2:20pm Eastern test of the Emergency Alert System, and lays out his theory that the bank, airline, and NSA crashes come from rushed software patches meant to block AI agents like Meta's Muse and Claude Duet, not from hackers. Then he digs into CNN's exclusive that Iran is plotting a dirty bomb or chemical attack on Trump administration officials in Washington, DC, and asks why seven officials told CNN and not one other outlet has matched it, plus JD Vance on doomsday prepping, Grand Theft Auto 6, and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin's trip to the LSU and Texas game.
The nationwide power outage rumor: billionaire jets on standby, neonatal ICU whispers, the Macon Mall gang initiation legend, Halloween razor blades, and Facebook privacy chain letters, plus why the Emergency Alert System test at 2:20pm Eastern is feeding the panic and how the Chinese Communist Party seeded the fear that killed a DeKalb County, Georgia data center
AI agents and the great outage theory: JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, United Airlines, and Microsoft rushing out patches to block Meta's Muse and Claude Duet from saving consumers money, why Erick thinks the crashes are self inflicted denial of service, and why the FAA meltdown was its own fiber optic and copper wire mess in Arkansas
CNN's Iran dirty bomb exclusive: seven US officials, targets among senior Trump administration officials, Scott Bessent moved into military housing, John Miller on the old Georgetown restaurant plot, what a dirty bomb actually is, and why the Washington Post, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and the networks have not matched the story
Competence on trial: The View on Pete Hegseth, Sean Duffy, and RFK Jr., JD Vance telling Laura Ingraham not to build a bunker, and Erick on why NSA systems going down, an FAA ground stop, and bank outages do not reek of competence
Plus Grand Theft Auto 6 arriving Thursday and the men skipping work to play it, and why Markwayne Mullin taking his niece to the LSU and Texas game with tickets from Steve Scalise is not a scandal