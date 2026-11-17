Erick Erickson digs into the Wall Street Journal's deep dive on how Democrat James Talarico and the Democrats flipped Texas, from Ken Paxton's ethics baggage and Bo French's comments to Hispanic voters swinging 37 points left, and warns Texas, Georgia, and Florida Republicans not to double down on purity politics. He also takes on California's plan to keep creatine and protein powder from anyone under 18, a University of Michigan gender studies professor calling fitness a tool of fascism, and a City Journal report on DEI rebranding itself as "fair opportunity," plus Common Core, Singapore Math, and Mississippi's old school reading and math comeback.
California's creatine and protein ban for minors: why Erick thinks the real goal is keeping young men from building muscle and testosterone and becoming "right coded," what the research says about creatine monohydrate, and his own deadlift numbers at the gym
Woke is back: a University of Michigan women and gender studies professor on NPR calling physical fitness "soft fascism," City Journal on Spitfire Strategies, the Mellon Foundation, and the Alliance for Higher Education renaming DEI, and how Common Core became Singapore Math while Mississippi went back to phonics and multiplication tables
How Republicans lost Texas: the Wall Street Journal on lifelong Republican Cameron Cushman voting for James Talarico, Ken Paxton's ethics scandals, Tim Dunn and the Wilks brothers, Dan Crenshaw's primary loss, and every Texas county shifting left, including rural voters, young voters, and Latino voters
Hispanic voters in Florida and beyond: Axios on Angie Nixon's Senate run and David Jolly's race for governor, why Hispanic voters back deporting criminals but not their neighbors, and why Maria Elvira Salazar survived by breaking with Trump on immigration
Plus a caller on the left's long march through institutions, the 10 year Treasury yield near 5 percent, home builder confidence at a 14 year low, and Erick's dream Narnia wardrobe man cave