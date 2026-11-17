Erick Erickson breaks down Republican Congressman Scott DesJarlais conceding his Tennessee seat to Democrat Victoria Broderick in a district Trump carried by 24 points, how Scott Colom beat Cindy Hyde-Smith in Mississippi the way Jeff Sessions once beat Howell Heflin, and why lazy Republican candidates like Ken Paxton cost the GOP the South. He explains why a 258 seat House majority and new Southern senators put Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries in a bind on the filibuster and the progressive wish list, then takes on Greta Thunberg admitting the climate movement wanted to overthrow capitalism all along, plus Trump in Asia on the Iran dirty bomb threat and Ukraine blowing up Putin's Crimean bridge.
The midterm wipeout in the South: Scott DesJarlais loses to Victoria Broderick in Tennessee, Virginia Foxx seeks a recount in North Carolina, Democrats heading toward 260 House seats, and Scott Colom's revenge on Cindy Hyde-Smith after she blocked his federal judgeship
Why Republicans lost: Ken Paxton as a lazy candidate who would not dial for dollars and lost to James Talarico, Tom Cotton seeing the trouble in June and campaigning hard in Arkansas, and the NRSC and Tim Scott raising alarms that went unheeded
The Democrats' new problem: Sherrod Brown, Jon Ossoff, Raphael Warnock, Annie Andrews, and Mary Peltola have little reason to kill the filibuster, Schumer and Jeffries must placate rural voters over progressives on ICE and transgender policy, and why 2028 goes to whoever runs as kind and competent, with Marco Rubio, Ron DeSantis, and JD Vance in the mix
Trump in Asia: the Iran dirty bomb question, meeting with the leaders of Japan, India, and Australia, a Thailand trade deal, upcoming talks with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, and Ukraine destroying the Crimean bridge and two Russian refineries as Putin targets Volodymyr Zelensky
Greta Thunberg says she always wanted to overthrow capitalism, Erick on the "watermelon" environmental movement fighting permitting reform for power plants, pipelines, and data centers, plus the Emergency Alert System test and the Thanksgiving meals drive passing $100,000