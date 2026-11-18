Erick Erickson explains what is really behind the wave of tech outages hitting Apple, Microsoft, the banks, and the airlines: companies rushing out patches for security holes that AI found, and racing to block AI agents like Meta's Muse and Claude Duet from saving customers money. He calls out the White House "coincidence" line from a senior administration official he believes is JD Vance and from Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton, credits Marco Rubio for stepping up abroad as the adult in the room, mocks the new "superintelligence" newspeak, and salutes Pope Leo XIV's whirlwind South America tour just weeks after lung surgery.
Apple, Microsoft, bank, and airline outages: why Erick says rushed patches for AI-discovered holes in legacy Windows systems, and corporations walling out AI agents that book flights, pay bills, and cut your cable bill, explain the pattern better than a cyber attack
JD Vance cancels on Andrew Ross Sorkin's New York conference for a background briefing as a "senior administration official," while DNI Jay Clayton tells CNBC and Congress it is not a cyber attack and warns the Iranian threat has substantially increased
Marco Rubio, secretary of state and national security advisor, holds an impromptu press conference abroad to calm Americans, plus Brian Kilmeade's Fox News broadside at the vice president over the midterm losses and the Iran war, and what it means for 2028
Why "superintelligence" is the right's version of woke newspeak like "birthing person" and "unhoused": it is artificial intelligence, and the administration should say so
Pope Leo XIV's 12 day tour of Peru and South America after losing a lobe of his lung, a Jacksonville caller whose company shut down for three days to rebuild its firewalls, odd fan mail from the state pen, and Hungry for a Day Thanksgiving giving