Erick Erickson opens with a 25 page, packing taped letter addressed to him but written to President Trump, then turns to the Anthropic IPO, reading John Gruber's Daring Fireball post on a Washington Free Beacon report about the after hours scene around Anthropic and OpenAI employees, and Jasmine Sun's New York Times portrait of the "ants" who believe superhuman AI is coming by 2027. He explains why he uses Claude every day but will not buy a single share, takes a call on Hakeem Jeffries winning the Democrats' nod for Speaker of the House, and makes the case for getting phones, tablets, and screens out of the classroom.
The Anthropic IPO: a Free Beacon report via Daring Fireball, Jasmine Sun's New York Times piece on Anthropic's "ants," effective altruism, Jack Clark's 2027 forecast for superhuman AI researchers, and why Erick says retail investors are hotter on Anthropic stock than the institutions are
Hakeem Jeffries picked as the Democrats' choice for Speaker of the House with a roughly 260 seat majority, Chuck Schumer as incoming Senate majority leader (both from Brooklyn), and why Erick thinks Jeffries can ignore the progressives now but faces trouble in four years
Cell phone bans in schools are raising attention spans, reading comprehension, and test scores, and Erick argues the next step is replacing tablets and laptops with real books and handwritten notes
Thanksgiving at the Erickson house: Bates Farms smoked turkey, his mother in law's saltine and cornbread stuffing, and the year his wife put Pappy Van Winkle bourbon in the sweet potatoes, plus a New Orleans trip to Dooky Chase and Cochon
The 25 page letter to President Trump from "M Arnold" demanding mass deportation before the midterms, and the Hungry for a Day Thanksgiving drive (text DONATE to 33777)