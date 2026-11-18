Erick Erickson plays Marco Rubio's on camera reassurance from Asia that the outages are not a cyber attack, contrasts it with JD Vance canceling on Andrew Ross Sorkin and briefing reporters on background, and lays out the 2028 presidential election math that makes a sitting vice president a risky nominee for Republicans. Then he trades politics for GTA 6 release week, his kids' turn to Blu-ray, CDs, and print newspapers, Bo French getting booted from Rivercrest Country Club, and Mike Pence saying Nvidia's Jensen Huang needs to stay gone.
Marco Rubio, secretary of state, tells Americans the bank and tech outages are separate events with no hostile actor behind them, while JD Vance skips Andrew Ross Sorkin's conference to brief the press as a "senior government official"
The 2028 presidential election: why every vice president who sought the nomination got it but only George H.W. Bush and Joe Biden won, Brian Kilmeade and the Wall Street Journal on Trump souring on Vance over Iran, and why Erick thinks a governor like Glenn Youngkin, Brian Kemp, Ron DeSantis, or Kelly Ayotte fits the GOP better, with Rubio as the bridge pick
GTA 6 release week and people taking the Friday before Thanksgiving off to play, plus Erick's son starting a before school poker league that turned into a Bible study
Going analog: Blu-ray discs, burned CDs, vinyl records, print newspapers, Garden and Gun, the Golfers Journal, and why streaming means you never really own your music
Bo French booted from Fort Worth's Rivercrest Country Club, Erick's warning that Twitter is not the real world, and Mike Pence on Jensen Huang, Nvidia chips flowing to China, and Howard Lutnick