Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP21: Hour 1 - Government is Failing Its Basic Tasks
0:00
-37:16

S15 EP21: Hour 1 - Government is Failing Its Basic Tasks

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Look all over the country and all you'll see is abject failure where progressives are in charge when any kind of emergency takes place plus crime is down in the US and we have President Trump to thank for it.

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