Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP21: Hour 2 - The Corruption
0:00
-37:23

S15 EP21: Hour 2 - The Corruption

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

There is an interesting story involving insider trading, betting markets, a Trump company, AI chips and the Spy Sheikh plus Republicans can ignore all the special elections they keep losing but it's going to bite them bad in the midterms if they do.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture