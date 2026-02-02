Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP21: Hour 3 - The Gender Dam is Breaking
0:00
-37:15

S15 EP21: Hour 3 - The Gender Dam is Breaking

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Sanity might be breaking through with a successful lawsuit against the butchers who engage in trans-surgeries plus spanish communist's think dogs need to be killed so they can import more muslims to Spain.

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