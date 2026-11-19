Erick Erickson asks what exactly America got from President Trump's trilateral summit with Vladimir Putin and China, besides photo ops for two bloodthirsty dictators, and exposes the "post liberal" camp around JD Vance that believes the United States is a declining British Empire ready to carve up the world with Russia and China. Then he lays out how Vance's team is rewriting history on the Islamabad memorandum of understanding with Iran he negotiated and signed, while Marco Rubio looks presidential and Republicans quietly push him toward the 2028 presidential election.
The Trump, Putin, and China trilateral summit in Asia: no deal, a fourth summit promised for Miami, while Canada signs a China trade deal, Brazil invites the Chinese Navy into its ports, and Russia and China help Iran target American bases
Inside the Vance camp's post liberalism: America as the 1800s British Empire managing decline, a strongman executive, a world split three ways, and why Catherine the Great proves Russia will never join the West
The good news from the trip: a South Korean investment, an Alaska LNG pipeline for Pacific energy exports, and stronger ties with Japan, Australia, the Philippines, and Thailand, reflecting the Marco Rubio view of American leadership
JD Vance and the Islamabad memorandum: his supporters cheered his signature in June, he denied the leaks that proved true, and now they say it was Trump's deal after Vance blamed Iran and Israel for the midterm wipeout
Rubio versus Vance for 2028: Rubio's flag draped press conference on the tech outages while Vance briefed on background and skipped Andrew Ross Sorkin, Trump's frustration with Vance, the CNN report on donors rallying to Rubio, the Mar-a-Lago advantage, and why vice presidents win nominations but rarely the White House