Erick Erickson breaks down the record Anthropic IPO, a $2 trillion debut that slid from over $100 to $93 by midday, and explains why heavy retail demand, no competitive moat, rented data centers from Meta and Google, dependence on Nvidia chips, and a cult like effective altruism culture keep him on the sidelines even though he uses Claude every day. Then he hits John Cornyn for using the blue slip to block a Trump judicial nominee in Texas out of spite, Bo French getting booted from his Fort Worth country club, and the House Democrats' green card bill that could tempt President Trump into an immigration deal as JD Vance faces long odds in 2028.
Only four sitting vice presidents (John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, Martin Van Buren, and George H.W. Bush) ever won the White House right after serving, and what that history means for JD Vance and the GOP in 2028
The Anthropic IPO: the largest in American history, why retail investor demand over institutional demand is a warning sign, what an economic moat is (Angola state prison, Visa, power companies, TSMC), and why Meta, Nvidia, and rented compute leave Claude's maker exposed
Effective altruism and the people running Anthropic: a projected $300 billion philanthropic windfall, the goldfish versus human math, and why Erick says early investors will cash out in three to six months
John Cornyn's blue slip veto of a Federalist Society backed Texas judicial nominee, plus Bo French's ouster from his Fort Worth country club and what it says about the white nationalist right
House Democrats' bill offering a green card path to illegal immigrants with final deportation orders, the 1.6 million figure from former acting ICE director Todd Lyons, and why a 260 seat Democratic House and 56 Senate seats could push Trump toward a legacy immigration deal