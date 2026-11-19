Erick Erickson reacts to Elon Musk telling Andrew Ross Sorkin he feels foolish about spending $500 million on Republicans after the midterm rout, and lays out a Church of the Painful Truth case that the Republican consultant class steered that money into commission rich TV ads, skipped the ground game, and killed off small dollar donors with nonstop scam texts. Then he breaks down the Federal Reserve minutes pointing to a December rate hike, the New York Times and Axios reporting that President Trump is weighing a new round of Iran strikes as Benjamin Netanyahu presses him, and why he stands by his tweet that Christian nationalism has more in common with Islamism than Christianity.
Elon Musk walks away from MAGA and says he would have spent less: why Republicans face a brutal 2028 Senate map, why donors may hedge toward Democrats, and how James Talarico out raised every Republican Senate candidate in Texas with small dollar donors
The Republican consultant class exposed: 10 to 15 percent commissions on TV and mail, AI attack ads from Ken Paxton, Rick Jackson's negative campaign against Keisha Lance Bottoms that felt like a race against Atlanta, only 2 percent of general election GOP ads featuring Donald Trump, and Erick's advice to callers on how to stop the political texts (write a paper check and give only what federal law requires)
Fed minutes from October show near unanimous support for higher interest rates, with Christopher Waller and others open to a half point hike in December now that the election is over
Trump says no Iran decision until the new year: Mossad chief Roman Gofman's meetings with John Ratcliffe and Steve Witkoff, Pete Hegseth backing strikes while JD Vance resists, two aircraft carriers in the region, Russia and China rebuilding Iran's missile shield, and why CNN's dirty bomb exclusive never got corroborated
Christian nationalism versus Christianity: Erick defends his tweet, says lying to win is taqiyya not Christian teaching, rejects using government to punish people who do not have families, and argues you make a Christian nation by making better Christians in church, not in government