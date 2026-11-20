On Open Line Friday, Erick Erickson digs through more than 200 pages of court filings on Katherine Juhan-Arnold, the Democrat the 2026 blue wave swept past Tyler Harper to become Georgia's agriculture commissioner: three bankruptcies, four evictions, a sworn Chapter 12 "family farmer" claim, and a dissolved nonprofit, all of it public and none of it vetted before Election Day. Then he lays out how Republicans rebuild for 2028 and why the 2030 census in Texas and Georgia makes it the election that decides the next decade.
Katherine Juhan-Arnold's Chapter 7, Chapter 13, and Chapter 12 bankruptcy filings, Gwinnett County evictions, and the Baby Katie's Farm and Kitchen nonprofit that paid a personal filing fee
Tyler Harper, a seventh-generation farmer who outran every Republican on the Georgia ballot and still lost in the blast radius of the blue wave, and the press that never asked a single question
Why a third of Republicans stayed home: non-MAGA voters, young men, and Hispanic converts angry about inflation, the war, and tariffs, not the SAVE Act
The 2030 census, new congressional seats for Texas and Georgia, and why the GOP must win 2028, plus Erick's message to 2020 election holdouts: "Land the plane"
Fixing the Republican Party: precinct-level voter targeting, door knocking, digital ads, Obama's 2008 salaried consultants, and the Arkansas farmer Nathan Miller who won without campaigning