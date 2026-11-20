On Open Line Friday, Erick Erickson brings the receipts on America's lost measles elimination status, walking through the University of Minnesota data on Somali and Ethiopian vaccination rates, the Gaines County, Texas Mennonite outbreak, and why blaming RFK Jr., Donald Trump, or MAGA for measles is partisan hackery. Then Senator Tom Cotton goes after Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick over Nvidia chips flowing to China, Russia fires missiles at British troops in Poland, Zohran Mamdani pitches a climate friendly Rikers Island, and callers ask why gas prices are falling.
Measles outbreak data the fact checkers buried: MSNBC blames the Trump administration, but University of Minnesota research shows only 31% of Somali Minnesotan children vaccinated by age 2, plus the Gaines County Mennonite outbreak that traveled from Canada to Texas to Mexico
Tom Cotton vs. Howard Lutnick: Megaspeed, 800,000 Nvidia and AMD chips approved for China, Scott Bessent, Marco Rubio, and Jamieson Greer doing an end run around Commerce, and why Mark Warner and Elizabeth Warren will come for Lutnick
Russia fires missiles at British troops training in Poland a day after Trump's summit, and Erick's warning about Neville Chamberlain style "peace in our time"
Gas prices drop almost a dollar since September: Javier Blas, tankers out of the Persian Gulf, Saudi and UAE pipelines, Venezuelan oil, and an oil glut, not an oil company conspiracy against Trump
Mayor Zohran Mamdani delays closing Rikers Island to 2032 with borough jails for 4,100 detainees, plus the 2028 vice president history from Martin Van Buren to George H.W. Bush and a DeSantis ticket question