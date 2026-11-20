On Open Line Friday, Erick Erickson does his homework from the side of a Macon interstate and lays out the history: only four vice presidents have ever been elected straight to the presidency, and only Martin Van Buren and George H.W. Bush since presidential tickets, so why would Republicans bet 2028, the Senate, and the Supreme Court on JD Vance? Then he breaks down the 2030 census shift of House seats to Texas and Florida, the Ken Paxton and Bo French drag on Texas Republicans, a stock market sell-off that put the Nasdaq, Dow, and S&P 500 in correction territory, and Donald Trump's threat to penalize companies that build data centers overseas.
JD Vance and the vice president curse: John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, Martin Van Buren, George H.W. Bush, Richard Nixon, Al Gore, and Kamala Harris, and why Erick wants a governor Trump has criticized, like Ron DeSantis, Glenn Youngkin, or Brian Kemp, as the 2028 nominee
Senate math for 2028: Republicans defending 19 seats, Democrats four seats from a filibuster proof 60, Sherrod Brown in Ohio, Joe Lombardo in Nevada, and taking back the Georgia and Texas state houses
The 2030 census and redistricting: California losing four House seats, Texas gaining four and Florida two, the citizenship question with caller Matt from St. Augustine, and why Ken Paxton and Bo French cost Republicans in Texas
Stock market today: the Nasdaq, Dow, and S&P 500 in correction territory, Trump's "tremendous penalties" on AI data centers built abroad, Tom Cotton vs. Howard Lutnick on chips to China, and cost of living numbers from $51,000 new cars to a 7.15% mortgage
RNC chairman Joe Gruters under fire, Indiana Congressman Marlin Stutzman's "rage wave" on CNN with Jake Tapper, caller JT on Russia firing at British troops in Poland, and the Colts releasing Daniel Jones after a 26-3 loss to the Texans