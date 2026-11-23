President Trump personally intervened to return Jensen Huang to Nvidia, and Erick asks what it says about the economy when the Dow jumps three percent because one man came back to one company. He walks through the New York Times reporting that Alice Huang kept in contact with China's Ministry of State Security during her affair with Huang, Senator John Kennedy's charge that Howard Lutnick's Commerce Department let China get around chip export controls, and Trump's surprise backing of Bill Cassidy's $1.5 trillion plan to shore up the Social Security trust fund before 2032.
Trump on CNBC: why he says his intervention put Jensen Huang back at Nvidia, his praise of Howard Lutnick and Scott Bessent, and "who isn't in contact" with China
The New York Times on Alice Huang, China's Ministry of State Security, and a business partner US intelligence believes was a Chinese spy
Senator John Kennedy on Meet the Press ("the most expensive sex since Helen of Troy"), Jay Clayton on diverted chips, and Erick's plain English explainer on why Nvidia GPUs matter for AI
Red flags for Howard Lutnick's family business ties, congressional investigations, Huang's upcoming testimony, and why an AI bubble economy riding on one CEO is not a strong economy
Bill Cassidy's Social Security plan: borrow $1.5 trillion, buy dividend stocks, phase in personal accounts for workers under 40, plus Ron Wyden's push to lift the $184,500 payroll tax cap