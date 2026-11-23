With Susie Wiles gone and Stephen Miller running the show, Erick Erickson explains why the Trump administration's infighting is spilling into public view, from Scott Bessent and Marco Rubio circling Howard Lutnick to former chief of staff Joe Kasper telling Politico that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth should resign over his handling of the Pentagon and the Iran war. Then Erick defends Amazon against Mayor Zohran Mamdani and the New York City Council's Delivery Protection Act, a bill Amazon warns could add up to $5 per order, and wraps with Speaker Mike Johnson begging House Republicans to actually show up for the last 44 days of the 119th Congress.
Delta's outage, Jay Clayton on CNN about aging digital infrastructure, AI finding old software exploits, and why Erick does not buy the cyber attack rumors
The Cabinet at war: Susie Wiles kept the trains on the rails, Stephen Miller has a dog in the fight, and Erick's theory that administration insiders want House Democrats to investigate Pete Hegseth and Howard Lutnick so the president does not have to fire them
Joe Kasper's Politico interview calling on Pete Hegseth to quit, the Pentagon's response, Trump on CNBC saying "sex sells" about Jensen Huang, and what a lame duck president catering to his base means for Republicans in 2028 and 2030
Amazon vs. New York City: Intro 518, the Delivery Protection Act, Zohran Mamdani's "it's greed" response, last mile delivery contractors, and why Erick calls Amazon's same day delivery American ingenuity, not greed
Speaker Mike Johnson's letter demanding full House Republican attendance, plus Erick's Thanksgiving cinnamon roll recipe video and his trip through Pigeon Forge