Erick Erickson borrows a lesson from scripture to name the Republican Party's unforgivable sin: tell the truth about the 2020 election and January 6 and you lose the primary, repeat the stolen election story and you lose the general. After a Director of National Intelligence dodge on ABC's This Week with Jonathan Karl, Erick explains why the GOP needs grace for honest candidates in 2028, then takes apart Michigan senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed's pitch to run Medicare for All like the public schools, with a lesson from Vermont's failed single payer plan and a spine surgeon's plain English case for why Obamacare made health insurance so expensive.
The unforgivable sin of Republican politics: why a third of GOP voters stayed home in the 2026 midterms, the DNI refusing to call January 6 an attack, and Erick's line that there was fraud in 2020 but not enough to change the outcome
Lessons from 2022: how Democrats boosted stolen election candidates like Joe Kent and the challenger who beat Peter Meijer, and why 2020 will be a litmus test in 2028 and 2030 redistricting
Jensen Huang's hero's welcome back at Nvidia, Erick asking whether a woman CEO would get the same pass, and why he sold his Nvidia stock for oil and Coca-Cola
Abdul El-Sayed and Bernie Sanders on Medicare for All, Vermont's $2.7 billion single payer math, Dr. Hooman Melamed on the Obamacare 20 percent cap, and the doctor shortage behind long specialist waits
Demography is not destiny: Erick's Young Republicans talk in Atlanta, rejecting the "white patronage" victimhood crowd and Zohran Mamdani style grievance politics for jobs and opportunity, data center jobs for electricians, plumbers, and welders, and his GMC Yukon Denali total engine failure at 40,000 miles