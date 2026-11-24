Erick Erickson opens Thanksgiving week on the Nvidia saga, arguing that Jensen Huang's return is not the scandal that brings down President Trump but could be the beginning of the end for Vice President JD Vance, who reportedly pressed the Nvidia board to reinstate him at Trump's request. As Senators Kevin Cramer, John Kennedy, Tom Cotton, Rick Scott, and Tim Scott break with the White House, Erick warns that an economy propped up by one CEO at one company is not a strong economy, then turns to Thanksgiving 2026, the Pilgrims and private property, and why you are not a patriot if you only love America when your party wins.
Jensen Huang back at Nvidia: Wall Street Journal, Axios, and New York Times reporting that JD Vance worked the board, why Marco Rubio's allies are pinning it on Vance, and Erick's line that there is no indispensable man but Jesus Christ
Republicans split with Trump: Kevin Cramer wants "a babysitter" on Jensen Huang, John Kennedy plans to bring him before the committee over the China spy risk, and Tom Cotton, Rick Scott, and Tim Scott sound alarms while Trump doubles down on CNBC
Marco Rubio, Scott Bessent, and Howard Lutnick: how the reinstatement undercuts Rubio and Bessent, what it means for Vance and Rubio in 2028, and why Erick sold his Nvidia stock over accounting questions for oil and Coca-Cola
State run capitalism: the Wall Street Journal calls out the administration's equity stakes and pressure on corporate boards, and Erick says the socialism voters were warned about is now coming from Republicans
Thanksgiving 2026: the Pilgrims and private property at Plymouth, America as a people and an idea, wishing Georgia Governor-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms well, the redistricting backfire, and the Hungry for a Day drive passing $165,000