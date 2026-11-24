Erick Erickson sounds the alarm on Russia's widening hybrid war, from GPS jamming of 140 flights out of Heathrow, Manchester, and Edinburgh to Russian warplanes buzzing South Korea and Japan, while Ukraine sinks the Russian corvette Mercury in Libya and hammers Putin's Crimea bridge. He warns that JD Vance's isolationist wing is sidelining Marco Rubio and Scott Bessent as Russia, China, and Iran coordinate, then spends the back half exposing the white nationalist, antisemitic fringe of Christian nationalism, the American Reformer and Center for Baptist Leadership crowd, and why a Christian nation is built by making better disciples, not by seizing the state.
Russia's hybrid war: GPS jamming of British flights from a Russian warship, Russian aircraft triggering air raid alerts in South Korea, a Russian plot to assassinate an American in Denmark, and Trump calling Vladimir Putin his friend
Ukraine punches above its weight: Volodymyr Zelensky's sea drones sink the Mercury at Benghazi, the Crimea bridge takes a bigger blow, and Ukraine works with Israel and Saudi Arabia on air defense after Elon Musk cuts off Starlink
Iran and China: Trump weighs postponing strikes despite Israeli pressure, CENTCOM on maximum readiness, Iranian tankers readying to run the naval blockade, and China rebuilding Iran's missile shield
Christian nationalism and the "weirdo whites": Joel Webbon's new Christian right, William Wolfe, American Reformer's retracted columns, the new Southern Presbyterian churches in Winston-Salem and Auburn, attacks on Harmeet Dhillon, and why it amounts to "American Sharia"
Thanksgiving fun: Erick's case for carving up the presidential turkey pardon birds instead of sparing them (with a jab at PETA), his Rec Tec pellet grill spatchcock turkey method, and the Thanksgiving NFL slate