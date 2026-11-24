Erick Erickson closes out an open line Tuesday before Thanksgiving by previewing the Supreme Court case on whether states can ban the AR-15, the most common rifle in America, arguing that under Heller a common gun is a protected gun and hoping Clarence Thomas writes the opinion. He makes the case that the fastest way to cut gun deaths is to take mental health and involuntary commitment laws seriously, then warns that President Trump's new tariffs on allies and his defense of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, after the New York Times and Maggie Haberman confirmed the spy scandal, amount to giving voters the middle finger after the midterms. Callers push back on Christian nationalism and on liberals and guns, and Erick closes with a Thanksgiving plea to open your home to lonely friends.
Christian nationalism is real: caller Shane calls the term a slur, and Erick explains the self-described Christian nationalists, from American Reformer to the Center for Baptist Leadership, who want only Christians in office, wives barred from work, and a "Christianized American Sharia," why his Presbyterian Church in America blocked them, and why purging Bobby Jindal and Nikki Haley Republicans is a recipe for losing
The AR-15 at the Supreme Court: AR stands for ArmaLite, not assault rifle, the Heller common use test, why progressive states are courting John Roberts and Amy Coney Barrett, how Democrats are "pro-choice" only on abortion, and callers Tommy, an African American gun owner in Atlanta, and Dwayne, a Reagan Republican, on Gallup polling and screening online threats
Mental health and gun violence: suicide drives most gun deaths, why schizophrenia patients stop their medication, the involuntary commitment standard that leaves families helpless, the Atlanta BeltLine killing that followed years of warnings, and Erick's line that America has a mental health problem, not a homeless problem
Tariffs, Jensen Huang, and the GOP's future: Trump expands tariffs on allies as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq slip, confirms the New York Times reporting on Jensen Huang and a Chinese spy ("you really had it amazing"), and Erick warns that with Democrats near a filibuster-proof Senate, Republicans must rebound in 2028 to win back Georgia and Texas before 2030 redistricting
Thanksgiving hospitality: Rosaria Butterfield on the unlocked door, why you should stop waiting for a spotless house, and setting an extra plate for the friend who has quietly withdrawn