Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP22: Hour 2 - Red Lines and Leadership
0:00
-37:24

S15 EP22: Hour 2 - Red Lines and Leadership

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Trump's play for Iran is working out in real time, but there is division in the White House. I also discuss things white progressives say.

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