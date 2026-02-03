Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP22: Hour 3 - There's No End to the Conspiracy
0:00
-37:23

S15 EP22: Hour 3 - There's No End to the Conspiracy

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Trump is using his superpower to direct the media but they're trying to go where the clicks are, not the actual story. Also, the administration's continuous fumble on 2A isn't going to help the midterms.

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