Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP23: Hour 1 - Correcting the Record on Elections
0:00
-37:09

S15 EP23: Hour 1 - Correcting the Record on Elections

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Erick-Woods Erickson

We need to set the record straight about the constitutionality of the SAVE Act plus some artist named Shaboozey is dealing with the fallout of his Grammy speech.

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