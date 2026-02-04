Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP23: Hour 2 - ICE ICE Baby
0:00
-37:12

S15 EP23: Hour 2 - ICE ICE Baby

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Tom Homan and ICE are still dealing with the mess Kristy Noem left behind, the GOP needs to stop their push to blow up the filibuster plus there is too much social currency in being a victim.

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