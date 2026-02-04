Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP23: Hour 3 - Republican Leaders Know a Clinton Show Trial is a Bad Idea
0:00
-37:16

S15 EP23: Hour 3 - Republican Leaders Know a Clinton Show Trial is a Bad Idea

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

It's a bad idea for Republicans to put on a show trial of the Clintons plus it's clear that republicans had no real plan when it came to the redistricting fight.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture