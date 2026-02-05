Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP24: Hour 1 - Crime and Punishment, Progressive Style
0:00
-37:07

S15 EP24: Hour 1 - Crime and Punishment, Progressive Style

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Trump has incurred some political damage given poor performance from Kristy Noem and tariffs but it is correctable before the midterms plus while the layoffs at the Washington Post are a long time coming there are a couple of things to be concerned about.

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