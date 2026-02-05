Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP24: Hour 2 - Cooking Out the Window
0:00
-37:12

S15 EP24: Hour 2 - Cooking Out the Window

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The middle class is being wiped out but not for the reasons you think plus lets dive into he details of this compromise being peddled by democrats to hamper ICE's ability to do its job.

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