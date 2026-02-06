Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP25: Hour 1 - WTH Mr. President?
0:00
-36:52

S15 EP25: Hour 1 - WTH Mr. President?

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Erick-Woods Erickson

The President continues to destroy the GOP's chances in the midterms. This time by reposting an incredibly racist video.

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