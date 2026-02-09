Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP26: Hour 1 - The White Genocide Won't Work
0:00
-37:08

S15 EP26: Hour 1 - The White Genocide Won't Work

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

They can try and minimize their intent but the push of some minorities to erase 'whiteness' isn't going to happen plus there was little good last night during the Super Bowl.

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