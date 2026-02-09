Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP26: Hour 3 - Environmentalists Continue to be Evil
0:00
-37:17

S15 EP26: Hour 3 - Environmentalists Continue to be Evil

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Environmentalism is a precursor to mass casualties plus states implementing normal curriculums in school are outperforming schools still stuck in common core methods.

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