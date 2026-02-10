Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP27: Hour 1 - Carbon Dioxide and By Faith Beliefs
0:00
-36:57

S15 EP27: Hour 1 - Carbon Dioxide and By Faith Beliefs

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Erick-Woods Erickson

The environmental lunatics are walking back one of the most rock solid tenants of their kooky religion plus democrats discover the broken window theory of fighting crime.

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