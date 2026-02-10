Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP27: Hour 2 - We Learned It By Watching You
0:00
-37:18

S15 EP27: Hour 2 - We Learned It By Watching You

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Trump ends another Biden era failed policy plus gambling might bring revenue but the societal negative it brings far out weighs what little positive can be gleaned from it.

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