Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP27: Hour 3 - We Can't Make Male and Female
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-37:18

S15 EP27: Hour 3 - We Can't Make Male and Female

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Erick-Woods Erickson

With a single successful lawsuit against the damage done by trans surgery are we about to see the medical field wake up?

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