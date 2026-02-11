Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP28: Hour 1 - El Paso Closed Off
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-37:01

S15 EP28: Hour 1 - El Paso Closed Off

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Trump was so successful shutting down the border that the cartel is now flying drugs into the country with drones (important update at the beginning of hour 3 today) plus Google was able to get video of Savannah Guthrie's mothers kidnapper.

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